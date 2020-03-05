Actress and TV talk show host Busy Philipps told a pro-choice rally in Washington, DC, Wednesday that she owes her success to having an abortion as a high schooler.

The rally, held outside the U.S. Supreme Court building, attracted a number of Hollywood personalities and lawmakers, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), actress Elizabeth Banks, and others.

“As chair of the Abortion Rights and Access Task Force alongside this new pro-choice majority in Congress, we are saying no more – abortions rights are human rights,” Pressley said at the rally. “Abortion care is health care. Period. Reproductive justice is economic justice, and reproductive justice is racial justice.”

For her part, Philipps insisted that she will “never stop talking about her abortion” and insisted that having an abortion helped her career.

She screamed at the crowd, saying that she has a wonderful life today “because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15,” she yelled.” “I will not be shamed into being quiet!”

“I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up with the moon!” she said.

Actress @BusyPhilipps said she owes all of her success to having an abortion at 15, continues: "I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!" pic.twitter.com/ZoW6CM1HfD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

At the same rally, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced threats against U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh,” Schumer said, to wild applause. “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Chief Justice John Roberts later took the unusual move of replying directly to Schumer’s threats condemning the New York senator’s “dangerous” rhetoric.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said.

