Hollywood Celebs Mourn Elizabeth Warren Ending Her Campaign: ‘I Am Grieving’

Hollywood stars who endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president were in a state of mourning Thursday when the Democratic candidate announced that she would be ending her bid for the White House, citing misogyny and noting that they now have to choose between two male candidates aged 77 and 78.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had amassed an enviable list of celebrity endorsements during her run for the Democratic nomination, including actress Ashley Judd, who even joined the candidate on the campaign trail.

“I am grieving,” Judd tweeted shortly after news broke about Warren quitting the race. The actress also declared that she is still a #WarrenDemocrat.

Actor Ben Stiller saw Warren’s expert as leaving the field full of older white men.

Regardless of politics, not having a woman candidate, or candidate of color, or even a younger candidate, in the presidential race is not good a thing for any party. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 5, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright will sorely miss Warren’s presents.

Thought she might get there. I appreciate what she brought to the table, particularly that she speaks to income inequality & class w/o taking a bludgeon to race dynamics and winking at racists. A woman in this thing has to be twice the man. She pretty much was. #ThankYouElizabeth https://t.co/Z3es2qalxd — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 5, 2020

Actress Bette Midler asked, “Why do smart women freak Americans out so bad?”

And BTW , #ElizabethWarren was a tremendous candidate. I admired her conduct, her platform, and her determination to drive corruption out of government. She knew the numbers. Why do smart women freak Americans out so bad? Personality contests are the gateway to mediocrity. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 5, 2020

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt sarcastically tweeted that Democrats now get to choose amongst a “dynamic field of cranky septuagenarian dudes.”

At least I still have a dynamic field of cranky septuagenarian dudes to choose from. https://t.co/PbhP8GeWZd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 5, 2020

Actress Piper Perabo tweeted that her heart is broken over Warren’s exit.

💔 @ewarren and her incredible team ran a campaign I was proud of and inspired by. We are lucky Warren spends her smarts on trying to create solutions for us all. 🗽🇺🇸#DreamBigFightHard https://t.co/i3uQcgTWjM — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) March 5, 2020

The Wire creator David Simon is now set to support Bernie Sanders after Warren’s departure.

I say this with an acknowledgment that I'll now find my way to Sanders, but tone deaf and too fucking soon, Robert. Give the Warren folks a moment to clear all the green snakes off their social media feeds before calling for the big group hug. https://t.co/V1PZ4j8cmm — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 5, 2020

Conan sidekick Andy Richter said that misogyny was one of the reasons that Warren’s campaign ultimately failed.

As she showed in the debates with Bloomberg, she is very effective at fucking up billionaires, and billionaires know it. It’s one of the reasons Bloomberg ran in the first place. But also, misogyny. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 5, 2020

Veep and Better Things actor Diedrich Bader tweeted that he was “devastated” by Warren’s decision to quit the race, while suggesting that misogyny played a role.

Absolutely devastated by this

I really believed in her

but i thank her for elevating progressive ideas by providing actual plans for everything and proving the dream of a more equitable country is within reach

Also, i just liked her https://t.co/IOY0XfHlVM — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 5, 2020

Actress Amber Tamblyn thanked Warren for “changing my life forever” and “for being angry for us.” She also thanked the candidate for “mirroring to your fellow white women how to lead in alliance and in community with black and brown women.”

The actress didn’t mention the fact that Warren claimed for years to be Native American but later admitted that her claims weren’t true.

Thank you, @ewarren , for changing my life forever. For speaking about the injustices of racism and sexism without having to be asked to. Thank you for teaching the razor sharp art of policy-writing and plan-making. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2020

Thank you @ewarren for being a gift of spirit, integrity, wit, and a cut throat on the debate stage.

Gratitude for all the women who dared to run this year, inspiring future generations of young girls to grow up and do the same.#ThankYouWarren — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2020

Actor-comedian and MADtv alumnus Ike Barinholtz tweeted that Warren “isn’t done helping this country,” adding that Democrats need to come together to elect the candidate who will beat President Donald Trump. He also shifted his allegiance to Bernie Sanders.

I love Elizabeth Warren and I know she's not done helping this country but we need to come together and work to elect the candidate who will beat Donald Trump and fix our broken health care system and that person is Bernie Sanders! 🇺🇸 #letsdoit — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 5, 2020

Singer-actress Janelle Monáe mourned an Elizabeth Warren / Stacey Abrams ticket that will never be.

This was the ticket . https://t.co/j0zqOjlfzy — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 5, 2020

Actress Busy Philipps thanked Warren and encouraged her followers to “dream big” and “fight hard.”

dream big, fight hard. Thank you @ewarren 💙 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) March 5, 2020

Actor Billy Baldwin dug deep and expressed his sadness with this brief message.

Actress Rosanna Arquette lamented “all the old dudes” presumably still left running for president and also said “I voted for Elizabeth warren. and I will vote for the democratic candidate whomever that is.”

I voted for Elizabeth warren. and I will vote for the democratic candidate whomever that is. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 5, 2020

For actress Mira Sorvino, we could perhaps see Warren again but at the bottom of the ticket.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com