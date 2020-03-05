Pop Star Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy in Music Video

Pop star Katy Perry has gone from saying she doesn’t “need a dude to have babies” to announcing that she’s pregnant in a new music video.

The Dark Horse singer revealed her baby bump Wednesday night with the release of her “Never Worn White” music video:

Perry has not exactly said it outright, but it seems obvious that she is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, TMZ noted.

Some of the lyrics in the new song seem tailor-made for a baby announcement. In one verse, for instance, the singer croons, “See us in 60 years with a full family tree.”

Perry also took to her Instagram account to tell fans that “it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.” And on Twitter she added, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore.”

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. This will be Bloom’s second child, his first being a son with actress Amanda Kerr.

Perry’s announcement seems a bit if a departure from her proclamation in 2014 that she doesn’t “need a dude to have babies.”

“It’s 2014! We are living in the future; we don’t need anything. I don’t think I’ll have to, but we’ll see. I’m not anti-men. I love men. But there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself,” she told Rolling Stone.

Perry also told the magazine that a baby may even be in her five-year-plan because a baby would require “100 percent” of her time.

Speaking of time, the Roar singer has spent quite a lot of her time pining for a Hillary Clinton presidency, too.

In 2016, Perry was a big supporter of the former New York Senator and urged the Democrat National Convention to support her unconditionally.

Perhaps it isn’t surprising that Perry was a big Clinton supporter. After all, it was later revealed that Perry’s production company was paid around $70,000 for “event productions” by Clinton’s campaign. Last year, Perry was sued for posting a paparazzi photo of herself in a Hillary Clinton costume she wore for Halloween in 2016.

The copyright holder of the photo claimed that Perry didn’t have the rights to use the photo without paying them. They demanded that Perry pony up $150,000 for the rights to publish the image.

