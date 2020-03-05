Report: Hollywood Mega-Donors Rally Around Joe Biden After Super Tuesday Wins

The Hollywood mega-donors have found their man: Joe Biden. The White House hopeful is challenging Bernie Sanders’ status as Hollywood’s favorite Democratic presidential candidate by wooing big ticket donors and courting celebrity endorsements, according to a new report.

The Wrap noted that major Hollywood donors are eagerly lining up to throw money at the former vice president since his seemingly miraculous strong finish on Super Tuesday. It represents a significant shift for Hollywood elites, who had overwhelmingly favored Sanders as well as Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re seeing organizers come out, we’re seeing energy,” Eric Ortner, a member of Biden’s finance committee and a former member of the Obama administration, told The Wrap ahead of Super Tuesday.

“We haven’t had scale [before]. You’re seeing scale now — the number of people, the amount of resources deployed, this is no longer a question of viability. This is proof of viability.”

Joe Biden has seen celebrity endorsements trickle in after Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race earlier this week. Stars including Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mia Farrow are lining up behind Biden, pushing his candidacy via social media and donations.

Former Paramount head Sherry Lansing hosted a swanky fundraiser at her Bel Air home on Wednesday, where Biden basked in his Super Tuesday success and raked in the dough.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) still remains Hollywood’s preferred candidate, with major endorsements from Cardi B, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, and Ariana Grande.

Open Secrets reported that Sanders has scored the second highest donor haul in Hollywood, trailing Buttigieg. Biden came in a distant fifth place.

That now appears to be shifting as the Democratic field narrows and more big-ticket Hollywood donors announce their endorsements.

The Wrap noted that Democratic mega-donor and Hollywood billionaire Haim Saban still hasn’t made up his mind on whom to back. In 2016, Saban was a major supporter of Hillary Clinton, giving millions of dollars to her campaign.

“Stay tuned,” he told the trade publication.

