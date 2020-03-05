Winona Ryder: Last Few Years Under Trump Have Been ‘A Mind Boggling Like Nightmare’

Actress Winona Ryder trashed President Donald Trump while promoting her new HBO limited series The Plot Against America, saying that the past few years have been “a mind boggling like nightmare.”

Ryder told Variety at the show’s red carpet premiere in New York on Wednesday that she signed on to the project because the story is “so incredibly timely.”

Based on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel, The Plot Against America imagines an alternative history of the United States where aviator Charles Lindbergh won the presidential election of 1940 and ushered in a fascist “America first” regime in which Jews are persecuted.

The limited series, which premieres on HBO on March 16, co-stars Zoe Kazan and John Turturro.

Ryder said working on the series made her want to “speak out” and “do whatever I can” against the Trump administration.

“Obviously a lot has been weighing on all of our minds. The whole fear of ‘the other’ in the eyes of fascism, what’s happening at the border, all of that is so outrageous and I think the last few years has been such a mind boggling like nightmare in so many ways,” Ryder told Variety.

“When I think about this project, it makes me want to speak out and do whatever I can and the way to do that right now is to vote.”

At the same premiere, producer David Simon equated President Trump’s immigration policies to the Holocaust.

“We know what happened in WWII, we know what the Holocaust was, we know what America first meant in 1940 and what was at stake,” Simon told Variety.

“The ‘othering’ that’s going on right now in this country quite obviously is the misuse and abuse of people of color, black and brown people, immigrants, people from Muslim countries, people who are Islamic. That’s now the cohort that is fundamentally happening in America.”

Simon, who also produced The Wire, has regularly insulted the president on social media and has even wished death to a Trump supporter.

The uber-producer was suspended from the social media platform in 2018 when he told a Trump supporter, “You should die of a slow moving venereal rash that settles in your lying throat.”

He also wished death upon Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after being suspended.

Actor Morgan Spector said at the HBO premiere that he is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president. He also slammed Joe Biden, saying that a potential Biden presidency would be “absolutely terrifying.”

“I think the problems that we’re facing are enormous and they require state scale solutions. Climate change cannot be solved by individuals recycling or driving electric cars. It has to be solved by states acting together to address what is an absolute crisis,” Spector told Variety.

“When I see the Democratic Party consolidating around a candidate [Joe Biden] who basically has, I don’t think really an interest in dealing with that problem or considering it, I find it absolutely terrifying.”

