15 Hollywood Celebs Spreading Fear and Fake News About Coronavirus

The left-wing Hollywood celebrities are stoking public hysteria over the coronavirus, using social media to spread fear as well as disinformation about President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly global outbreak.

While some stars are using the coronavirus to re-air their hatred of all things Trump, many other celebrities are fanning the flames by making false claims about President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, accusing the White House of lying to the American public and exacerbating the problem.

Comedian Chelsea Handler repeated the false claim that President Trump suggested that people who have “tested positive for coronavirus can still go to work and get better there.”

Trump supporters: your president just suggested people who have tested positive for the Coronavirus can still go to work and get better there. Go with god. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 5, 2020

But President Trump never said or suggested what Handler claims he did. The president was speaking during an interview this week on Fox News’ Hannity in which he described some situations in which people who have contracted coronavirus only experience a mild case of the illness and quickly recover.

President Trump said that some of these people chose to go to work and eventually got better, but he never recommended that they do so.

“So, if we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better,” Trump said.

I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell claimed without evidence that “the president and the vice president are lying to us,” tweeting out the hashtag #Coronavirus.

the president and the vice president are lying to us – #Coronarivus #FunFactFriday — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 28, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright spread the false allegation that Tony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, needs Vice President Pence’s approval to speak publicly.

But Fauci has denied the claim, saying during a recent White House briefing: “Let me clarify. I have never been muzzled — ever.” He said that the rumor arose out of a misunderstanding.

“We were set up to go on some shows, and when the vice president took over, we said, ‘Let’s regroup and figure out how we’re going to be communicating.’ So I had to just stand down on a couple of shows and resubmit for clearance. And when I resubmitted for clearance, I got cleared.”

But Tony Fauci – head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH for 36 yrs now (!) – needs Mike Pence's approval to speak publicly. This is governing by mental illness. Ignore this idiot. NIAID: https://t.co/DWDbEzwCMO CDC: https://t.co/YD3TJM5SsD https://t.co/S0k0l00Cwu — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 29, 2020

Singer-actress Cher also claimed that President Trump is lying, adding that he kept quiet about the coronavirus because “he knew we weren’t prepared.”

But Cher omitted the fact that President Trump restricted entry to the U.S. from China as early as February 1, a decision that was widely reported at the time. A few days before, President Trump tweeted out photos of his White House coronavirus task force.

Once a Coward‼️

trump KNEW We Weren’t Prepared For Coronavirus,But His

Re-Election Depended On The Stock Market,So he Kept.He Knew He’d Gutted The Health Agencies,So He Kept.Ppl Got Sick,& Still He KeptPpl Are Dying So HE LIES https://t.co/TplhB9ry3w — Cher (@cher) March 6, 2020

Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7! pic.twitter.com/rrtF1Stk78 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Actor Bradley Whitford offered up this unhinged take on Vice President Mike Pence’s qualifications for handling the Coronavirus on behalf of the Trump White House.

@realDonaldTrump put @VP Mike Pence in charge of pandemic response.

He doesn’t believe in evolution.

He doesn’t believe that cigarettes cause cancer.

He does believe that gay people are going to hell.

Good luck everyone. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 3, 2020

Actress Bette Midler tweeted that President Trump is “utterly useless” in a crisis as evidence by his “throwing paper towels at suffering Puerto Ricans after [Hurricane] Maria.”

But President Trump didn’t do what Midler claimed. In a widely shared video, the president tossed rolls of paper towels to an appreciative and cheering crowd assembled at a disaster relief distribution center near San Juan.

Guess #Trump wants a scapegoat, #Pence, AKA Mr AIDS, to take the fall just in case the #Coronavirus becomes uncontainable. Anyone who watched #Trump throwing paper towels at suffering #PuertoRicans after #Maria knows he’s uniquely and utterly useless during any kind of crisis. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2020

Actor Jason Alexander made the stunning and unverifiable claim that President Trump and the Republican party “would rather see you and yours sicken and die rather than admit they were/are wrong.”

You realize if coronavirus does what scientists say, it means that Trump and GOP would rather see you and yours sicken and die rather than admit they were/are wrong. When will people understand that no Trump cares about you? — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 28, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman is the latest celebrity to spread the fake news that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” In fact, the president used the word “hoax” at a recent campaign rally to describe efforts by Democrats to politicize the virus.

Filmmaker Adam McKay also repeated the fake news. Last week, Debra Messing and Cher both repeated the false claim on social media.

Nuthin to worry bout folks. Your leader assures us the #coronavirus is just a hoax. https://t.co/0l3PmILSPd — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 29, 2020

Trump & Republican Leaders: “The coronavirus is a democratic hoax!” (An adviser whispers in the their ears that it could drive down voter turnout) Trump & Repub Leaders: “Cononavirus is like if Ebola and Zombie bites got together. Live in ur fridge” — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) March 1, 2020

Actor Michael Ian Black ginned up public fear by recently telling President Trump “your incompetence is going to get a lot of people killed.”

Relax, man. Nobody’s blaming you for coronavirus. We all just think your incompetence is going to get a lot of people killed. https://t.co/wv3hlL7ipR — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 28, 2020

Barbra Streisand and actor John Leguizamo joined in the pile-on by trashing Vice President Pence, blaming him for an outbreak of HIV in rural Indiana during his tenure as governor. The outbreak was in fact due to drug addicts using dirty needles to shoot up.

Trump’s statements on the Coronavirus are full of misstatements. He put Mike Pence, widely criticized for his handling of an HIV outbreak in Indiana, in charge. Professional public health experts and virologists not Trump loyalists have to be in charge. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 4, 2020

Putting Pence in charge of the coronavirus is like… like putting him in charge of ANYTHING! He said smoking doesn't kill! In Indiana he treated HIV like it was somebody else's problem! Why are we letting him deal with a medical emergency? Do we LIKE dying?! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) March 1, 2020

Filmmaker Rob Reiner tweeted that President Trump “needs to be quarantined,” referring to the president as the “lying moron.”

Until the coronavirus is brought under control, The Lying Moron needs to be Quarantined. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 5, 2020

Actress Minnie Driver used the coronavirus as an opportunity to mock Vice President Pence’s Christian faith.

But don’t worry! @Mike_Pence is gonna pray on the Coronavirus like he did on HIV. #CoronaVirusUpdates https://t.co/4aozm8EVBg — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 27, 2020

Alyssa Milano took coronavirus hysteria to another level by suggesting that President Trump could be impeached for his response to the virus.

Oh my God. Is this an impeachable offense? https://t.co/MmUS0TMVGg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com