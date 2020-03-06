AOC Suggests to Seth Meyers She’ll Support Biden if He Wins Democrat Nomination

Appearing Thursday on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) signaled she will support former Vice President Joe Biden if he wins the Democrat nomination despite backing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the primary race.
A partial transcript is as follows:
SETH MEYER: A lot of people are saying now, “Look, we’re down to two candidates, it seems like,” and everyone’s worried if one wins, will the supporters of the other agree to support the Democratic nominee. That’s a question you get asked a lot. Is it safe to assume you will support Joe Biden if he’s the nominee?
REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: Yeah, I’ve said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind whoever that Democratic nominee is. I think it’s a two-way street. I’ve been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie’s the nominee, they won’t support him, and the other way around. Right now, November, this is more important than all of us and we really need to make sure we defeat Donald Trump at the polls. Assuming and knowing how insane it’s going to get between now and then.
