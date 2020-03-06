Watch: Hillary Clinton Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump over ‘Be Best’

When asked in a recent interview on Bravo about Melania Trump’s anti-bullying initiative, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton didn’t commend the First Lady but instead took a shot at her and President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote the new Hulu documentary about her life and career when host Andy Cohen asked what she thought of the “Be Best” campaign.

“What do you honestly think of First Lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative?” Cohen asked.

Clinton paused briefly and replied: “I think she should look closer to home.” Her response evoked a round of applaiuse from the in-studio audience.

Melania Trump launched the “Be Best” campaign in 2018 as an advocacy program for youth. The White House initiative works to combat cyberbullying among young people. It also seeks to address opioid addiction among youth.

Hillary Clinton used her appearance on Bravo to continue airing her long-simmering personal beef with Bernie Sanders. In the Hulu documentary, which debuts on the streamer today, she trashed Sen. Sanders record as a lawmaker and suggested that people who support him have been duped.

“He was in the Senate for years. Years! He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him,” she reportedly says in the documentary. “He got nothing done. He was a career politician. He did not work until he was like 41, and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

On Bravo, Clinton said that she hasn’t been in touch was Sanders, saying that he hasn’t reached out to her. When asked if she would agree to talk with him if he reaches out, she replied “Absolutely.”

Clinton added: “Politics should be the art of addition and multiplication, not subtraction and division. ”