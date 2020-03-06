Late-Night Hosts Mourn Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Exit: ‘America Can’t Have Nice Things’

The left-wing late-night hosts mourned Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) decision to suspend her presidential campaign on Thursday after her disappointing showing in the all-important Super Tuesday primaries.

Once considered a frontrunner, Warren announced outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday that she had not garnered enough support to continue having failed to win a single state including her own. Warren added that she would need time to think before deciding who to endorse.

“One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” she said. “That’s going to be hard.”

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers were among the hosts to bemoan Warren’s exit, even suggesting it was a result of misogyny rather than political competence. “Folks, I’m afraid I have sad news for fans of competence,” said Late Show host Colbert. “The onetime frontrunner Warren made the classic campaign mistake of being able to finish a coherent sentence. And not having a penis.”