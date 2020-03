Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Graceful in Navy Hervé Pierre Dress

First Lady Melania Trump was graceful as she spoke at the National Opioid Summit at the Department of Justice building on Friday.

Melania Trump chose a navy Atelier Caito For Hervé Pierre button-down shirt dress with crisp white stitching. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that Mrs. Trump previously wore this dress in 2018 to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Days ago, to attend the 2020 International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony at the State Department, Mrs. Trump chose a black turtle-neck dress with billowing sleeves by Akris.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of colorfully striped Christian Louboutin stilettos which she has worn on multiple occasions in the past.

