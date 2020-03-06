Sanders Backer Rob Delaney Says Biden Is in Hiding ‘for Very Obvious Reasons’

Actor and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) backer Rob Delaney says Joe Biden (D) is in hiding “for very obvious reasons” and predicted that President Donald Trump will “waltz” to a second term if pitted against the former vice president in the general election.

The Catastrophe star on Friday expressed the concerns exhibited by many Sanders supporters, who doubt the former vice president’s mental stamina and worry that Trump will easily steamroll him in the general election.

“Joe Biden being hidden away by his donors/staff now (for very obvious reasons) may help him win primary but he’ll have to come out of hiding in the general & he’ll be shredded & Trump will waltz to a 2nd term & all will suffer,” Delaney predicted. “His staff, donors & friends are dangerous, to you.”

Joe Biden being hidden away by his donors/staff now (for very obvious reasons) may help him win primary but he’ll have to come out of hiding in the general & he’ll be shredded & Trump will waltz to a 2nd term & all will suffer. His staff, donors & friends are dangerous, to you. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 6, 2020

Many of Biden’s public appearances have been overshadowed by embarrassing brain freezes and a purported inability to recall key details of his subject matter. He majorly bungled a quote from the Declaration of Independence during a stump speech in Texas this week, telling the crowd, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women are created by, go, you know, you know the thing.”

You know the thing! pic.twitter.com/iorEqKgYJZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2020

In the same speech, Sanders began to encourage voters to participate in “Super Thursday,” although he quickly corrected himself.

Joe Biden: "Tomorrow is Super Thursday." Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

The two errors appeared to be a spillover from the flubs he experienced the week prior.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Last Wednesday, Biden mistakenly said he was running for Senate. On Friday, he admitted that he was never arrested in South Africa during a trip to visit Nelson Mandela, and he said he would appoint the first African American woman to the United States Senate, despite two women already serving there. During his South Carolina victory speech, Biden mistakenly endorsed a Senate candidate for president. He claimed Monday that he worked on the Paris Climate Accord with former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who died more than 20 years before its signing.

Biden experienced another brain freeze during his Super Tuesday victory speech this week, mistakenly introducing his wife as his sister.

Delaney has defended his support for Sanders on social media, citing the self-described socialist senator’s devotion to Medicare for All and his support from public school teachers.

And Delaney’s disdain for the president and First Lady is well-documented. The Deadpool actor compared Melania Trump to a Nazi in a tweet in 2018 and described President Trump as a “Nazi cunt” who deserves to “rot in hell” last year.