Bette Midler Defends ‘Powerhouse’ Elizabeth Warren: Trump Is the ‘Most Hated, Most Repulsive Human Male’

Left-wing actress Bette Midler took her public disdain for President Donald Trump up a notch on Friday, defending “powerhouse” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) from the president’s critiques, calling him the “most hated, most repulsive human male on the planet today.”

“#EllizabethWarren is a powerhouse, but Donald Trump, that stable genius, said she was unlikeable,” the Beaches actress said one day after Warren’s announcement. “Well, Don, in breaking news, she’s 100% more likable than you! You are the most hated, most repulsive human male on the planet today, & God knows, there are plenty to choose from.”

Trump on Friday spoke about Warren’s departure from the Democrat presidential primary race, attributing her political demise to a “lack of talent” and citing her likability factor.

“People don’t like her. She’s a very mean person, and people don’t like her,” Trump explained. “People don’t want that. They like a person like me that’s not mean.”

Despite her defense of Warren, Midler affirmed her support for Mike Bloomberg (D) on Super Tuesday, telling her 1.8 million followers that she was “all in” for the former New York City mayor.

“TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY, as if you didn’t know. And I am all in for @MikeBloomberg. Rail at me all you want, but I saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11,” the Hocus Pocus actress said. “It was a long haul, tough; not without mistakes, but he got it done.”

Despite backing from high-profile Hollywood figures like Midler, Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday strategy did not materialize, and he subsequently dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Joe Biden (D).

Last month, the actress-singer freaked out over one of the president’s tweets, warning that he will “rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”