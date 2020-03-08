Watch: Rapper Dababy Booed Off Stage After Slapping Woman

Rapper DaBaby was reportedly booed by his own audience in Florida on Saturday night after appearing to a hit a female fan in the face, leading to the cancellation of the concert before it even began.
In footage posted online, DaBaby appears to hit a woman gesturing with her phone toward him, presumably in search of a selfie, as he made his way to the stage to perform in his “Up Close N Personal Tour” in Tampa, Florida.
According to TMZ, fans started booing the rapper and the concert was canceled without the rapper singing a song. Police also showed up at the scene in response to a 911 call but no arrests were made.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, later took to Instagram live to demand alternate footage of the incident, offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who could provide it.
“I got $10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone,” he said. “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?”
The assault is merely the latest in a string of incidents involving the rapper, who last year celebrated his album “Kirk” becoming the best selling album in the United States. Over the past few months, he has been filmed assaulting a hotel worker, attacking an airport employee, although both individuals declined to press charges.
In January, Dababy was also arrested and charged with battery and robbery after attacking a concert promoter. Prosecutors have since dropped the charges of battery, but still intend to pursue charges of robbery after he allegedly stole the man’s phone, credit card, and cash.
Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.