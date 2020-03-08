Watch: Rapper Dababy Booed Off Stage After Slapping Woman

Rapper DaBaby was reportedly booed by his own audience in Florida on Saturday night after appearing to a hit a female fan in the face, leading to the cancellation of the concert before it even began.

In footage posted online, DaBaby appears to hit a woman gesturing with her phone toward him, presumably in search of a selfie, as he made his way to the stage to perform in his “Up Close N Personal Tour” in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, fans started booing the rapper and the concert was canceled without the rapper singing a song. Police also showed up at the scene in response to a 911 call but no arrests were made.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, later took to Instagram live to demand alternate footage of the incident, offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who could provide it.

“I got $10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone,” he said. “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?”