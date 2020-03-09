Hollywood Blames Stock Market Free Fall on Trump: ‘Having a Pathological Liar as President Is Deadly’

Hollywood celebrities are moving on from freaking out about the coronavirus to freaking out about the stock market and many of them are predictably blaming the same person for both: President Donald Trump.

Left-wing stars and cultural figures used the precipitous decline in the major stock indices on Monday to trash President Trump and even call for his removal from office. As they endeavored to sew pandemonium on social media, they resorted to calling the president an idiot, a jackass, and even “Donald Fuck.”

Rosie O’Donnell called for President Trump to be removed from office due to the stock market’s decline on coronavirus fears.

Bette Midler tweeted out her disdain for the way President Trump has handled coordination with international financial institutions and parts of his own cabinet.

““From the outside, things seem amateurish in terms of international coordination, cooperation with international financial institutions, and the presentation of a joint front by treasury and the Fed.” YOU GOT THAT RIGHT! LET’S SEE WHO HE BLAMES! https://t.co/ZI415fmvzB — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 9, 2020

Actor Billy Baldwin called President Trump a “jackass,” adding that his leadership during the outbreak has caused stock markets around the world to tank. Meanwhile, his brother Alec Baldwin used concerns about the stock market to promote Joe Biden’s bid for president.

Keep tweeting jackass.

Your steadfast leadership during this global health crisis has instilled such confidence in world markets that the stock market continues it’s free fall this morning. Down nearly 6% today below 25,000 as Joe Biden continues to occupy your head… rent free. https://t.co/sjQSOW6lF9 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 9, 2020

1- The federal debt is higher than 2016.

Corp debt is skyrocketing at rate that alarms experts.( see p 2)

Global health issues threaten lives of Americans. DOW is tanking.

Trump is president + at the controls of every knob, switch + dial the US has.#BIDEN2020 — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 9, 2020

Scrubs actor Zach Braff attempted to mock President Trump for his tweet about the crash in oil and its effect on gas prices.

“Besides that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?” https://t.co/A4kmgnLW29 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 9, 2020

Actor-director Rob Reiner called President Trump a “pathological liar” while author Stephen King called him an “idiot” twice in the same tweet.

When facing a crisis having a Pathological Liar as President is deadly. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 9, 2020

Donald Trump: the man is an idiot.

That’s who we have in charge during this crisis: an idiot. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 9, 2020

3rd Rock from the Sun actress Kristen Johnston joined Rosie O’Donnell in calling for President Trump to be removed from office.

Comedian-actor Patton Oswalt appeared to link President Trump’s use of term “fake news” to the coronavirus and the falling stock market, even though President Trump has never denied either.

Whew! Thanks Donald! The scary newspaper said the market’s crashing and there’s also a pandemic. Thank you Donald! Thank you! https://t.co/FU4qrsRcaz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 9, 2020

Actor-filmmaker Albert Brooks posted and then deleted a tweet on Monday in which he inaccurately accused President Trump of denying the steep declines in the stock market.

“As stocks crumble and people lose their savings and the oil market collapses this Trump guy still says it’s fake news. Right up there with the other fake stories like World War II and the election of Trump,” the Broadcast News star wrote in the deleted tweet.

Actress Ellen Barkin called the president “Donald Fuck” in a semi-coherent tweet meant to make fun of the president.

Newsflash-

the test for the coronavirus is “beautiful”…donald fuck — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 9, 2020

Comedian-actor Rob Delaney, the star of Amazon’s Catastrophe, used the falling stock market as an opportunity to plug Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee for president over Joe Biden.

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on America’s health & economy. Joe Biden is PROFOUNDLY at peace with the crumbling status quo. During this legitimate emergency, why not roll the dice with a vote for the health care candidate, Senator @BernieSanders? 🇺🇸🗳❤️ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 9, 2020

TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee joked that the stock market “has been touching its face” in defiance of health care professionals’ recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It appears that the Stock Market has been touching its face. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2020

The West Wing actor Josh Malina also dissed President Trump for his effort to provide context to the cornavirus’ mortality rate.

A few days ago you didn’t know that people die from flu. And you’re the fucking President of the United States. Think about that! https://t.co/5Kq1RdN4v6 — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 9, 2020

Comedian-actor Kumail Nanjiani did his part to add to the sense of public panic.

Something nice to wake up to pic.twitter.com/TZfgjCBZBy — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 9, 2020

