Pete Buttigieg to Guest Host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (D) is stepping outside the political box following his failed presidential bid and will take a crack at the late-night scene, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The former South Bend mayor will guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, he confirmed during a Monday appearance on Today.

Buttigieg told Today’s Craig Melvin that he and his husband plan to have some “time away” and promised to “make myself useful in new ways” after that. However, he added that he was “going to have some fun first” and announced his upcoming late-night performance, touting a “great slate of guests.”

“Sir Patrick Stewart’s coming on — we’re very excited about that,” Buttigieg said.

“Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that,” he said of the monologue. “It’s going to be fun.”

“The thing about coming off a presidential campaign is you have been focused on one thing and one thing only,” he added. “It’s nice to be able to zoom out and just come back at life.”

Buttigieg dropped out of the race and formally endorsed Joe Biden (D) prior to Super Tuesday.

“That was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming president. And it is in the name of that very same goal that I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Buttigieg said last week.

Buttigieg is not the only former Democrat candidate taking on the late-night scene. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) made a splash on Saturday Night Live, appearing on a parody sketch of Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle over the weekend.

When asked who she would endorse, Warren, who has yet to formally back another candidate, quipped, “Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.”