Alyssa Milano Praises Biden’s ‘Tough Conversation’ with Detroit Worker

UPDATE: A closer video angle of this incident appears to contradict early reports that Biden said “I’m about to slap you in the face.” The clearer audio at that moment, heard through crosstalk, sounds more like “I’m gonna go outside with you.” The headline and text of this article have been updated to correct the inaccurate early transcription.

Every time I watch this Biden video, I hear something else This time, telling his female aide to "shush" twicepic.twitter.com/MvPm7OZliU — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 10, 2020

Actress Alyssa Milano gleefully reminded America why she is supporting Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) by posting video of the former vice president’s contentious debate with a Detroit worker over gun control.

“‘That’s bullshit.’ This exchange is why I endorse Joe Biden for President,” the Insatiable actress wrote on Tuesday. “You have to be able to have the tough conversations with those who disagree with you.”

“That’s bullshit.” This exchange is why I endorse Joe Biden for President. You have to be able to have the tough conversations with those who disagree with you. pic.twitter.com/wWN8Iui1TH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 10, 2020

The contentious scene transpired during Biden’s visit to an auto plant under construction in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. One worker told Biden he was “actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Biden rejected the assertion, responding, “You’re full of shit!” while continuing to contend that he supports the Second Amendment. Biden mistakenly referred to AR-15s as “AR-14s” and ultimately suggested “going outside” to resolve the argument.

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: "You’re full of shit."pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

As Biden said he was going to “take your AR-14s away,” he pointed his finger in the man’s face.

“This is not okay,” the man said, creating a buffer between the finger and his face.

“Don’t tell me anything, pal,” Biden demanded.

The worker continued to defend the Second Amendment and disputed Biden’s interpretation of “assault rifles.”

“Don’t be such a horse’s ass,” Biden added.

Alyssa Milano, a longtime critic of President Trump, told fellow resisters at December’s impeachment rally in Los Angeles, California, that she is “premenopausal” and “angry.”