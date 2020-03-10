Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner Lead Hollywood Rally Around Biden: ‘Trump Must Be Beaten in November’

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images/Alexander Koerner/Getty Images
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images/Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

The Hollywood establishment has united around the Democratic establishment’s candidate of choice, Joe Biden. But Tinseltown supporters of Bernie Sanders are still holding out hope that their candidate can secure the nomination.

During Tuesday’s primary elections, Barbra Streisand and Rob Reiner served as Biden’s Hollywood cheer captains, urging fellow Democrats to support the candidate as he managed to secure three key states and appeared increasingly likely to be the party’s choice to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Streisand is the latest celebrity to throw her weight behind Biden, declaring on Tuesday that she “wholeheartedly” supports the candidate. She added: “Trump must be beaten in November before he does more damage to our democracy, environment, for our health and safety and standing in the world.”

The Oscar-winning Funny Girl star had previously hinted that she supported former New York mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race last week following a dismal showing on Super Tuesday.

Rob Reiner reiterated his support of Biden, saying in a tweet late Tuesday that “it’s time to put our differences aside and celebrate what unites us by coalescing behind Joe Biden.” He said that the “survival of Democracy depends on the removal of the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history.”

Biden’s resurrection in the eyes of Hollywood has been swift and dramatic. For months, he failed to arouse much passion in the entertainment industry, trailing behind Sanders and erstwhile hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren in terms of fundraising and endorsements. But on Tuesday, Biden’s victories in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi helped to boost his comeback status and make him more attractive in the eyes of Hollywood stars.

Biden’s growing list of celebrity endorsements includes Alec Baldwin, Cher, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, and Leonardo DiCaprio. After his surprisingly strong showing on Super Tuesday, the candidate appeared at a swank Hollywood fundraiser at the Bel Air home of former Paramount boss Sherry Lansing.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing, who endorsed Biden ahead of Super Tuesday last week, tweeted out thanks to former candidate Andrew Yang’s decision to endorse Biden.

Rosie O’Donnell was in a celebratory mood when Biden secured Michigan on Tuesday.

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black predicted that Biden will against President Trump in November.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio seemed to back Biden’s anointment as the Democratic nominee, writing “maybe Americans have now spoke [sic] up and said let’s get it done.” The Full Metal Jacket star added that Democratic leaders shouldn’t cancel the upcoming debate between Biden and Sanders, saying that “I want Bernie to fight for the presidency.”

But a lot of Hollywood still appears unconvinced about Biden’s worthiness as a presidential candidate.

Actor John Cusack dismissed calls that Bernie Sanders should end his campaign and allow Biden to take the nomination, writing late Tuesday that Sanders “can still win.”

Actor-comedian David Cross joked that even though Biden won Mississippi on Tuesday, he will end up losing the state to President Trump in November.

Susan Sarandon, who has been an ardent Sanders supporter and has joined the candidate on the campaign trail, urged her fellow Democrats to get involved with the Sanders campaign.

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney posted a surreally humorous tweet in which he called Sanders’ platform “sane & humane.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.