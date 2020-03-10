Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner Lead Hollywood Rally Around Biden: ‘Trump Must Be Beaten in November’

The Hollywood establishment has united around the Democratic establishment’s candidate of choice, Joe Biden. But Tinseltown supporters of Bernie Sanders are still holding out hope that their candidate can secure the nomination.

During Tuesday’s primary elections, Barbra Streisand and Rob Reiner served as Biden’s Hollywood cheer captains, urging fellow Democrats to support the candidate as he managed to secure three key states and appeared increasingly likely to be the party’s choice to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Streisand is the latest celebrity to throw her weight behind Biden, declaring on Tuesday that she “wholeheartedly” supports the candidate. She added: “Trump must be beaten in November before he does more damage to our democracy, environment, for our health and safety and standing in the world.”

I wholeheartedly endorse Joe Biden for President. Trump must be beaten in November before he does more damage to our democracy, environment, for our health and safety and standing in the world. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 11, 2020

The Oscar-winning Funny Girl star had previously hinted that she supported former New York mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race last week following a dismal showing on Super Tuesday.

Rob Reiner reiterated his support of Biden, saying in a tweet late Tuesday that “it’s time to put our differences aside and celebrate what unites us by coalescing behind Joe Biden.” He said that the “survival of Democracy depends on the removal of the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history.”

The survival of Democracy depends on the removal of the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history. It’s time to put our differences aside and celebrate what unites US by coalescing behind Joe Biden. This Nov. let’s blow the Sick Liar away. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 11, 2020

Biden’s resurrection in the eyes of Hollywood has been swift and dramatic. For months, he failed to arouse much passion in the entertainment industry, trailing behind Sanders and erstwhile hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren in terms of fundraising and endorsements. But on Tuesday, Biden’s victories in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi helped to boost his comeback status and make him more attractive in the eyes of Hollywood stars.

Biden’s growing list of celebrity endorsements includes Alec Baldwin, Cher, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, and Leonardo DiCaprio. After his surprisingly strong showing on Super Tuesday, the candidate appeared at a swank Hollywood fundraiser at the Bel Air home of former Paramount boss Sherry Lansing.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing, who endorsed Biden ahead of Super Tuesday last week, tweeted out thanks to former candidate Andrew Yang’s decision to endorse Biden.

Rosie O’Donnell was in a celebratory mood when Biden secured Michigan on Tuesday.

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black predicted that Biden will against President Trump in November.

With a similar resume, 2016 Hillary underperformed 2020 Biden in the primaries. This tells me that, more than any other factor, gender cost her the general victory, and if that is true, Biden should win this time. Also, we now have irrefutable proof that Trump is a fucking idiot. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 11, 2020

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio seemed to back Biden’s anointment as the Democratic nominee, writing “maybe Americans have now spoke [sic] up and said let’s get it done.” The Full Metal Jacket star added that Democratic leaders shouldn’t cancel the upcoming debate between Biden and Sanders, saying that “I want Bernie to fight for the presidency.”

Maybe most just want to get to Tuesday, November 3rd 2020&vote Potus out. Americans are sick&tired. I think that's what's going on here. That most, not all but most Americans just want that one thing done for now.

Maybe Americans have now spoke up and said let's get it done. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 11, 2020

They should not cancel the debate. I want to see that debate. I want Bernie to fight for the presidency. If he wants it. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 11, 2020

But a lot of Hollywood still appears unconvinced about Biden’s worthiness as a presidential candidate.

Actor John Cusack dismissed calls that Bernie Sanders should end his campaign and allow Biden to take the nomination, writing late Tuesday that Sanders “can still win.”

Bernie should stay in

A. he can still win

B demand our agenda included – in platform -if he doesn’t –

C we deserves to get Biden 1 on 1 – as corona virus hits US like a freight train:

Make neoliberals defend barbaric healthcare system that put profits over human life — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 11, 2020

Actor-comedian David Cross joked that even though Biden won Mississippi on Tuesday, he will end up losing the state to President Trump in November.

Wow Biden just won Mississippi from Sanders and just lost Mississippi to Trump! — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) March 11, 2020

Susan Sarandon, who has been an ardent Sanders supporter and has joined the candidate on the campaign trail, urged her fellow Democrats to get involved with the Sanders campaign.

Every single call we make to voters today brings us one step closer toward electing @BernieSanders. Please get involved, and help us win. https://t.co/oJwFnOItMH #VoteForBernie #BernieSurge — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 10, 2020

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney posted a surreally humorous tweet in which he called Sanders’ platform “sane & humane.”

I’m not “in a cult” because I support the SANE & HUMANE policies of @BernieSanders. I’m in a cult because I’m on the bottom tier of a pyramid scheme where I direct 80% of my annual income to a woman named Kozar who dresses me in lavender burlap & watches me make love to my wife. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 10, 2020

