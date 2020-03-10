Corey Feldman Documentary Revives Accusation That Charlie Sheen Raped Corey Haim

Former teen actor Corey Feldman’s new documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys accuses Charlie Sheen of raping Corey Haim during the making of the 1986 movie Lucas, according to multiple reports. The self-financed documentary, which debuted online Monday, reiterated a number of other past accusations, including allegations about three men whom Feldman claims sexually abused him as a minor.

My Truth bowed online Monday despite technical glitches that reportedly kept viewers waiting in limbo. Corey Feldman also screened the movie for a select group of friends and journalists in Los Angeles.

SPOILER ALERT* 4 ALL OF U WHO COULDNT C THE FILM LAST NIGHT, IM SHATTERED BEYOND COMPARE! SINCE THEY R TRYING 2 PAINT THIS BLATANT ATTACK ON MY 1ST AMMENDMENT RIGHTS 2 SPEAK FREELY AS A HOAX, PPL R WRITING WE NEVER SAID THE NAMES, HERES PROOF IT HAPPENED! https://t.co/9IBre5o0RO — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Feldman’s documentary revives past allegations that his late friend and Lucas co-star Corey Haim confided that he was raped by Sheen when he was just 13 during the making of the teen movie. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the doc features “several other talking heads” who also claim that either Haim directly told them he had been abused by Sheen as a child or that they had heard word of it from others years later.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman reportedly said in the documentary about Haim.

“He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'”

Haim died in 2010 at 38 from pneumonia. He was virtually broke and was long exiled from the Hollywood industry that once treated him as royalty.

Sheen has previously denied accusations that he raped Haim. In 2017, The National Enquirer ran a story in which another actor, Dominick Brascia, claimed that Haim told him he had sex with Sheen during the making of Lucas. Sheen ended up suing the tabloid publication for defamation, eventually settling the case out of court.

Corey Feldman reportedly uses his new doc to resurrect his past accusations that he was abused as child actor while working on Hollywood movies. The doc names Jon Grissom, who co-starred with both Corey’s in the 1989 movie Dream a Little Dream; nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman; and former talent manager Marty Weiss.

Grissom and Weiss have previously denied Feldman’s accusations. Hoffman hasn’t addressed the accusation against him since Feldman named him in 2017 during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas. The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me. — Marty Weiss 🏳️‍🌈 (@mwmtalent) February 29, 2020

The documentary also accuses Dominick Brascia, the former actor who accused Sheen in The National Enquirer, of also abusing Haim. Brascia died in 2018.

Feldman, 48, has long alleged that he and Haim were sexually abused as teen stars. But his claims have often been dismissed by the mainstream media, which have cited Feldman’s eccentric personal behavior and credibility issues.

The actor recently told The Guardian that Hollywood celebrities pay lip service to the #MeToo movement while looking the other way when it comes to pedophilia. The Los Angeles Police Department opened a case in 2017 based on Feldman’s accusations. But the LAPD abruptly dropped the case later that year, saying that statute of limitations had expired.

The following year, Feldman claimed he was stabbed in what he said was an “attempted homicide” related to his accusations. But police officials said that the actor didn’t sustain any injuries.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com