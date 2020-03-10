Daniel Craig Says ‘No Time to Die’ Will Reflect World Events: ‘We Struggled to Keep Trump Out of This Film’

President Donald Trump is living rent free in the minds of the makers of the latest James Bond film, according to actor Daniel Craig who admits in a recent GQ cover story that Trump and contemporary politics loom large in No Time to Die.

“We struggled to keep Trump out of this film,” Craig told the fashion magazine of No Time To Die. “But of course it is there. It’s always there, whether it’s Trump, or whether it’s Brexit, or whether it’s Russian influence on elections or whatever.”

No Time to Die, which will mark Craig’s fifth and final film as the British spy, has been making headlines over the last month for all the wrong reasons. In February, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film’s China debut, slated for April, was cancelled over the Coronavirus. Earlier this month MGM, Universal, and producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that the movie’s worldwide debut would be put on ice unto November.



Daniel Craig, who announced his U.S. citizenship last year and donated more than $47,000 to Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2015, also addressed his opposition to Brexit.

“There are British people working in the top industries in the world and at the top of those industries,” the Knives Out star said. “We do that, and we are good at that. And somehow we’re kind of breaking all that apart. Whether that’s breaking from Europe … There is a sort of nihilism, isn’t there?”

