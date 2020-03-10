Trevor Noah Mocks Kamala Harris’ ‘Hostage-Style Video’ Endorsement of Biden

Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Monday evening mocked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) over her “hostage-style video” endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign.

Noah joked about Harris’ subdued demeanor as she proclaimed her “great enthusiasm” for Biden to win the Democrat Party’s nomination.

“Now, please send $10,000 in unmarked bills so that my family can see me again,” Noah teased. “I don’t understand why Kamala Harris shot this hostage-style video to show her support for Joe Biden. It looks weird. It really does. I bet even the Taliban is looking at this video, like: ‘We had better lighting and we were in a cave! Much better, much better!’”

Noah then called out Harris for throwing her support behind Biden, despite savaging the former vice president over his record of civil rights and racial issues during a Democrat presidential primary debate in June. Harris saw a lift in the polls after hitting Biden on his remarks about segregation and mandatory busing in the 1970s, but eventually dropped out as her support and campaign funds dried up.

“American Politics is a little strange. How is Kamala going to endorse Joe Biden and not acknowledge that she once called him a friend of racists who opposed integrated public schools?,” the Daily Show host asked.

“For me, you have to at least say, ‘Look, I know we’ve had our differences, but…’ or something like that, otherwise, you make it seem like we’re crazy. It’s like you’re gaslighting us,” the comedian said as he impersonated the California senator. ‘I’ve known him for a long time and he’s great.’ During the debate? ‘Aw, that was different.’ This is like when you were a kid, did you sleep over at a friend’s house and you could hear their parents screaming at each other in the next room? And then they’d come out like, ‘Hey, do you want pizza for dinner?’ Are we not going to acknowledge the Dateline NBC shit that just went down? Alright, because I’ll have pepperoni.”

After Harris’ December departure from the race, Biden said he would consider the California Democrat as his running mate.

“Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be,” Biden told reporters at the time. “I talked to her yesterday. She’s solid. She can be the president one day herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice.”