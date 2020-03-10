Actress Yael Stone Says Global Warming Makes Her ‘Terrified’ for People Planning to Have Kids

Orange Is the New Black star Yael Stone recently confessed that she might not have had children if she had been more informed about climate change.

Stone spoke about her fears at the All About Women festival at the Sydney Opera House over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The 35-year-old Australian actress has a one-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Jack Manning Bancroft, but she told the audience that she might have decided not to have a child if she knew what she knows now about the climate.

Responding to a question from the audience about climate change, Stone said, “I’m really, really glad I didn’t know what I know now [about climate change] because I don’t know if she’d be here.” The actress added that it is terrifying to think about bringing children into an “uncertain future” due to global warming.

“It’s really overwhelming, I’m terrified [but] I have to use the anxiety I feel to act,” Stone continued.

Stone recently announced a change in her life and would renounce her U.S. green card and remain permanently in Sydney because she feels it is irresponsible to fly back and forth from New York to Australia because of her fears about global warming.

“I have decided it’s environmentally unjust to pursue a life across two continents,” she wrote on Instagram in January. “This is my way of kicking off real 2020 change in my life. I’m aware it comes from a position of extreme privilege. Skin in the game.”

Stone was in the news two years ago after accusing 67-year-old actor Geoffrey Rush of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Stone accused the Oscar-winning actor of “dancing naked” in front of her when they appeared in The Diary of a Madman together in 2010.

Last May, a Sydney judge refused to allow Stone to testify in the defamation suit. Rush repeatedly denied the allegations and even won a $2 million judgment in a defamation case against the media last year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.