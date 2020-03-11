Harvey Weinstein Taken to Hospital with Chest Pains

Disgraced movie producer and Democrat party mega-donor Harvey Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island jail to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape.

The 67-year-old Weinstein, who arrived at the courthouse Wednesday in a wheelchair, was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains hours after the court hearing.

The conviction marked the first criminal fallout from a raft of allegations that the Oscar-winning movie producer used his clout to lure women, sexually assault or harass them and then silence them.

Last week, Weinstein was moved to an infirmary unit at the notorious New York City jail complex after undergoing a heart procedure at the hospital where he’d been held since his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges.

Weinstein, who did not testify during the trial, addressed his accusers, saying, “To all the women who testified, we may have different truths, but I have great remorse for all of you.” His lawyers plan to appeal his sentencing, though he is far from the end of his legal battles. Harvey Weinstein also faces rape and sexual assault charges in California, where Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Wednesday that her office was working on extraditing him. No arraignment date has yet been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

