Hollywood Trashes Trump After Coronavirus Oval Office Address: ‘Dumbest Sack of Sh*t,’ ‘Lethally Destructive Narcissist’

The Hollywood left wasted no time to attack President Donald Trump after he addressed the nation from the Oval Office, calling for his removal from office after the president announced his plan to contain the Coronavirus and provide relief for Americans.

Actress Rosanna Arquette was among the many celebrities calling for the end of Trump’s presidency, saying “his Psychosis has become normalized this is more dangerous than ever the evil empire must go ..vote blue no matter what.”

his Psychosis has become normalized this is more dangerous than ever the evil empire must go ..vote blue no matter what. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌎 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 12, 2020

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer tweeted “TrumpResign.”

Indeed, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night in a live speech from the White House.

“After consulting with our top government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and wellbeing of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” President Trump said. “The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hotspots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe.”

“These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing,” President Trump said.

Cases of the Coronavirus have hit over 100 countries on six continents, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that 31 Americans have died from the COVID-19 outbreak and more than 1,000 have tested positive for the disease.

The president also Trump announced plans to see that the Small Business Administration will provide low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus. He also asked Congress to fund this program by $50 million and to help provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief.

But for Hollywood it was an opportunity to trash the president. Check out their unhinged screeds below.

It’s an Al Anon situation. We’ve been forced into a relationship with a lethally destructive narcissist. Daddy’s hammered and wants to drive, but Mommy (GOP/Fox News) is too scared to confront him. She’s yelling at us to shut up and get in the car. We know people will die. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 12, 2020

For three years, I've been saying George W. Bush was the worst modern president but I think with that speech tonight, he might have passed the torch. Congratulations, Don. You're officially the dumbest sack of shit to ever occupy the Oval Office. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 12, 2020

Trying to fight the coronavirus by limiting travel between Europe and the US is like trying to clean a coffee spill by washing the coffee cup. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 12, 2020

Trump is admitting right now it is a Pandemic and claiming that he had initiated the swiftest response. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 12, 2020

This will continue to spread at the same exact pace it is today. He’s not doing anything. None of this will slow it down. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 12, 2020

Low energy orange — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 12, 2020

