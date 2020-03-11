CBS News Legal Analyst: Harvey Weinstein Will ‘Die in Prison’

Appearing Wednesday on CBS News, network legal analyst and attorney Rikki Klieman predicted convicted rapist and disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is all but certain to die in prison.

