Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Mixes the Masculine, Feminine in Brooks Brothers

First Lady Melania Trump mixed masculine and feminine aesthetics as she spoke before the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Virginia this week.

Melania Trump donned a brown checkered blazer by Brooks Brothers, the oldest menswear brand in America. She paired the broad-shouldered look with a pair of tan slacks and brown snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The focal point of this look is really the giant leather belt Mrs. Trump chose to cinch the blazer. There’s a certain military-esque vibe from the large lapel, flap breast pockets, and brown leather buttons. It all comes together for a very Ralph Lauren-inspired ensemble.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.