Supermodel Naomi Campbell Boards Flight Wearing Hazmat Suit

British supermodel Naomi Campbell boarded a flight in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a full hazmat suit in an effort to protect herself from any potential contagion of the Chinese coronavirus.

Posting on Instagram, Campbell shared photos of herself wearing a hazmat suit, face mask, safety goggles, and gloves as she boarded a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” she wrote in the caption, promising to release a “full video” on YouTube.

Campbell also shared a picture of herself sporting the protective clothing inside a car, captioning it: “Safety first.”

Campbell also posted a tribute to Italy, where the virus has spread so aggressively that the entire country has been placed under lockdown. “My beloved ITALY Of which I spent the first 3 years of my early life. I’m with you,” she wrote. “Thank you for always embracing me and giving me so much love.”

The 49-year-old model is known for her excessive cleanliness and fear of contagion. Last year, she even shared a video explaining how she would avoid “anything that you could possibly touch” every time she gets on an aircraft.

The global infection rate from the coronavirus continues to climb, with more than 125,000 confirmed cases worldwide and a death toll of 4,590 as of Wednesday morning. The virus has also spread across six continents and more than 100 countries, including the United States, where there are over 1,100 reported cases and 31 deaths.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a “global pandemic,” with its director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitting they are “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” he said. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response.”

