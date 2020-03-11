Watch: Sarah Palin Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin performed Sir Mix-A-Lot’s dance club anthem ‘Baby Got Back’ on Wednesday’s edition of The Masked Singer, a reality singing competition TV show featuring costumed celebrities hiding their identities while performing.

Dressed in a pink bear costume, Palin sang the song alongside to backup dancers. None of the show’s judges — Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — were able to guess her identity.

After Palin unmasked herself, actor and comedian Nick Cannon, host of The Masked Singer, joined her onstage for the performance.

WATCH:



Contestants on The Masked Singer present clues to their identity as part of the show’s format.

US Weekly described Palin’s suggestions, “The Bear was introduced and revealed her clues. She said that her entire life, she’s dealt with people talking ‘bologna’ around her, but just wants the best for her ‘cubs.’ The video referenced a full house, hockey skates, french fries and showed a calendar that had Saturday bookmarked with ‘Live.'”

One of TV’s top-rated shows, past Masked Singer contestants have included an array of stars and celebrities. The likes of country music icons from Jason Aldean to Tim McGraw and college football legend and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

