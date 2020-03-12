Former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno says he is backing Joe Biden for president because he is a “decent man.”

“People like Joe because he’s got a good character,” Leno said according to The Hill.

Jay Leno added that Biden’s big comeback win on Super Tuesday was a “feel good” moment.

“It was like the end of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ Remember George Bailey? He was down and out and everybody shows up with money,” Leno insisted.

The former TV talk show host said he was amazed at how Biden came roaring back even to beat billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

“He spent $11,000 in Massachusetts — that’s one ad, really — and he won. He beat Bloomberg. I mean, I like Michael Bloomberg, but it’s nice to know that $600 million can’t replace character,” he said.

Leno, who retired from the Tonight Show in 2014, added that he enjoys being a “news junkie” but insists that he doesn’t “have to pay attention to it.”

He also joked that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

“The news doesn’t change that much,” Leno said. “If you miss it for a day, you miss everything. If you miss it for a year, you don’t miss anything.”

Still, Leno did lament the way the news is covered today.

“The news, it’s the same topic every night. It used to be different topics,” he said. “Now it’s just, ‘What outrageous thing did X say this time?'”

Leno has often been cited as a somewhat conservative comic but the comedian has noted that he is not a conservative voter. “I’m not conservative. I’ve never voted that way in my life,” he said in 2009.

