‘Mulan’ Release Postponed as Disney Contends with Coronavirus Pandemic

Mulan, Disney’s live-action version of its 1998 animated movie, is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to be postponed as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the entertainment industry.

Director Niki Caro announced via Instagram late Thursday that Mulan will not roll out globally later this month as originally scheduled. (It was set to open in North America on March 27.) The filmmaker didn’t say when the movie will eventually be released in cinemas.

“We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now,” Caro wrote. “Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

Mulan, which reportedly cost $200 million to make, held its world premiere earlier this month in Los Angeles. The movie was already being heavily promoted on TV, online, and via outdoor billboards.

The Walt Disney Co. has reportedly postponed two other titles from what was formerly known as 20th Century Fox: New Mutants, which was scheduled for April 3, and Antlers, which was set for an April 17, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other Hollywood blockbusters that have been postponed due to coronavirus include No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie; F9, or Fast & Furious 9; A Quiet Place 2; and Peter Rabbit 2.

Disney is working to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced earlier today that its Disneyland resort in California will shutter through the end of the month.

