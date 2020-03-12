Pop Star Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

On Monday, Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish kicked off her “Where Do We Go? World Tour” to tens of thousands of fans in Miami. But by Thursday, she had joined the growing number of artists to cancel or postpone their live tour dates in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus.

“It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice,” Eilish said in a statement. “Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.” Though, the Thursday night show in Raleigh, North Carolina was not nixed.

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

The cancelations include a sold out show in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday. The “Everything I Wanted” singer’s announcement came hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would ban all gatherings with 500 or more people to battle the coronavirus.

The cancellations Thursday rolled in like clockwork as act after act announced changes to their touring schedules. Among them were the Who, Cher, Blake Shelton,

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

