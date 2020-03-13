Coronavirus: Actor Orlando Bloom Goes Into Self-Quarantine

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom said Wednesday that he will self-quarantine upon returning from Europe as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

“It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined,” Bloom, who is filming Amazon’s Carnival Row show in Prague, said in an Instagram post. “We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine.”

Bloom, who is the fiancee of mega pop star Katy Perry, added, “Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together this summer, postponed their upcoming wedding Japan due to coronavirus fears.

Bloom’s announcement comes after Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the deadly illness while in Australia for the pre-production of an untitled Elvis Presley movie.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What do we do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

On Friday, Hanks and Wilson gave an update on their situation, saying they taking things “one-day-at-a-time”

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

Hanks concluded with a quote from one of his movies — A League Of Their Own — writing: “despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”