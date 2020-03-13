Fact Check: No, Stephen King, Trump’s Coronavirus Team Is Not ‘All Male, All Old, and All White’

CLAIM: “Note that Trump’s coronavirus team is all male, all old, and all white.” – Stephen King, writer.

VERDICT: False.

Stephen King claimed Friday during President Donald Trump’s press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House that the administration’s coronavirus team was “all male, all old, and all white.”

King was immediately proven wrong by the presence, at the podium, of Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House coronavirus response; and Seema Verma, who is the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Critics pointed out his error:

Other celebrities also vented their rage at Trump as the stock market rallied, ending up nearly 2,000 points on the day.

The race and gender of Trump’s team has been something of an obsession for Hollywood and the media, rather than whether it was doing what was necessary, since the start of the coronavirus outbreak (and before most were taking it seriously outside the administration).

“Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration’s lack of diversity,” CNN reported on Jan. 30, the day the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, and the day before Trump banned travel with China — a decision that was criticized at the time but has since proved prescient.

