Hollywood Spreads Fake News, Trash ‘A**hole’ Trump During Coronavirus Presser

Hollywood stars hurled insults at President Donald Trump and spread false claims during his latest coronavirus press conference at the White House Rose Garden, where the president declared a national emergency and announced measures that sent the major stock indices soaring late Friday.

Celebrities called President Trump an “asshole” and a “moron” on social media as he announced his administration’s plan to free up $50 billion to fight the spread of coronavirus. The president also put forth economic incentives, including waiving student interest payments on federal loans.

The Hollywood elite also used their influencer roles to spread fake news to their millions of social media followers about the conference and the president’s response to the global outbreak.

Author Stephen King falsely claimed that the president’s coronavirus team is “all male, all old, and all white.” But at Friday’s press conference, at least two women spoke to the media, and one was a woman of color — Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Dr. Deborah Birx, who is part of the White House’s coronavirus response team.

Note that Trump’s coronavirus team is all male, all old, and all white. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2020

Actress Bette Midler continued to spread the false claim that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” The president used the word “hoax” at a recent campaign rally to describe the Democrats’ attempts to politicize the illness and hurt his administration.

Songwriter Richard Marx, who isn’t a Trump supporter, noted that “this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false.”

It’s just staggering to have to listen to this bullshit. Five days ago it was a “hoax” and now Pence et al are praising a science denier to the skies. https://t.co/450YiwUpda — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 13, 2020

No one is more repulsed by Trump than I (except for those subjected to seeing him naked) but this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false. He said Dems’ claim he didn’t respond to it appropriately was a hoax. Turns out they were still right. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 13, 2020

Comedian Chelsea Handler and actor Josh Malina both called President Trump a “moron.”

Trump is holding a press conf about corona yet is unable to answer any real questions on the matter, and then turns it over to pence, who then praises trump for what a great job he’s been doing. How stupid do we have to be before we get rid of this moron. Not a question. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 13, 2020

Trump just shook that guy’s hand. Moron. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 13, 2020

Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver called the president an “asshole” twice in two separate tweets. In the first tweet, she made the bizarre accusation that the president is monetizing the virus by partnering with Google to create a coronavirus test website.

In her second tweet, she continued her tirade, claiming that the government shouldn’t be partnering with the private sector to fight the spread of the illness.

#Pressconference #Covid_19 “Thank you Google” The Asshole has found a way to monetise this virus. @realDonaldTrump — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) March 13, 2020

#Pressconference #Covid_19 “Unleashing the power of the private sector” You Asshole. All you want, is to make money out of this crisis. The Federal government should be paying for this. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) March 13, 2020

Actress Jane Lynch also mocked the Trump administration’s decision to partner with Google.

Unlike websites of the past. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 13, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright made light of the fact that the Trump administration asked the CEO’s of Walgreens, Target, Walmart, and CVS, to attend the press conference, as part of the government’s effort to partner with pharmacies around the country in an effort to accelerate testing.

Any hospitals involved in these #nationalemergency efforts or we just gonna lean on parking lots at Walmarts and CVS's? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 13, 2020

Actress Ashley Judd called the assembly of CEO’s on Friday a “white man frat party.”

White man frat party. https://t.co/1xmNpXI80t — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) March 13, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow also railed against the public-private partnerships that the Trump administration is forging to combat the virus. “So many corporations,” the Husbands and Wives actress wrote.

So many corporations. So little has been done. STOP SHAKING THEIR HANDS POTUS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 13, 2020

The 40-Year-Old Virgin filmmaker Judd Apatow bemoaned the fact that President Trump focused on the United States during his press conference, and not “the entire world.” He also called the president “a liar” without providing any evidence.

Trump has to always frame it as us smarter than other countries when we have been awful and he is a liar. He never speaks about how we are in this together – the entire world. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 13, 2020

Filmmaker Rob Reiner insulted Vice President Mike Pence, who also spoke during Friday’s press conference at the Rose Garden.

We all want the Corona virus to be brought under control, but just curious: How far has Mike Pence flown up the Trump’s ass? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 13, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg dismissed the entire press conference as “a motherfucking campaign ad.”

A motherfucking campaign ad. — Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) March 13, 2020

Actress Samantha Mathis repeated the New York Times‘ designation of the coronavirus as the “Trumpvirus,” a term coined by Times columnist Gail Collins.

Several celebrities including Bradley Whitford, Michael Ian Black, Chelsea Peretti, John Cho, and Elizabeth Perkins freaked out over President Trump’s decision to shake the hands of some of this colleagues during Friday’s press event.

Pence licking the podium will complete the circle of contagion. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 13, 2020

I was worried about all the handshaking with the president, but the ass kissing is worse. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 13, 2020

Why is POTUS shaking every ones hands at this WH presser. Its making me nuts I tell ya! — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) March 13, 2020

Oh my god. Trump will not stop shaking everyone’s hands. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) March 13, 2020

Incredible. They all stood close together (!) and shook hands (!) and told us their response has been really really fast! (!) Fucking terrible — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) March 13, 2020

3rd Rock from the Sun star Kristen Johnston joked about the way President Trump described the words “national emergency” as “two very big words.”

“I do National Emergencies better than anyone, everyone says it’s remarkable how beautiful my Emergencies are” https://t.co/bhBsqF4h4R — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 13, 2020

