NBCUniversal Suspends Production on 35 Shows Due to Coronavirus

NBCUniversal has reportedly made the sweeping decision to suspend production for at least two weeks on multiple TV shows including such hits as Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU in a precautionary response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Multiple reports said that the Comcast-owned NBCUniversal is halting production on 35 shows, both scripted and reality series, representing the broadest response yet by a major network and TV studio to the global pandemic. The suspended shows include series that air on Comcast properties like NBC as well as shows made by Universal Television for other networks.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority,” NBCUniversal said in a statement to Deadline. “Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”

Deadline said the suspension includes all Dick Wolf dramas that are still in production — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med, and Law & Order: SVU for NBC, as well as FBI for CBS. Other shows put on hiatus include NBC’s New Amsterdam, the upcoming limited series Angelyne, and the syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that unscripted series World of Dance was set to wrap Saturday, but has moved production up to Friday to release cast and crew as early as possible. NBC’s untitled comedy starring Ted Danson from executive producer Tina Fey is another series that has suspended production, according to the Reporter.

ViacomCBS has also reportedly postponed production on some pilots and current shows. The Reporter said that three shows in CBS’ NCIS franchise will pause, while CBS All Access’ The Good Fight has also been shut down. The comedy The Neighborhood has one episode remaining and will film without a live audience, according to the report.

Other TV shows to temporarily halt production include Apple’s The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and ABC’s long running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Meanwhile, some major TV and news studios are temporarily closing their offices and telling staff to work from home. Netflix is reportedly shuttering its Los Angeles offices after an employee was believed to have contracted COVID-19. Both CBS News and NBC News have requested that some of their employees work from home.

Hollywood has been scrambling to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. In recent days, the major studios have postponed a handful of major movie releases, including Disney’s Mulan; No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie; F9, or Fast & Furious 9; A Quiet Place 2; and Peter Rabbit 2.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com