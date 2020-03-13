Actress Sandra Bernhard: There’d Be None of This Chaos Under ‘Rightful President’ Hillary Clinton’s Watch

Actress-comedienne Sandra Bernhard declared on Friday that the country would not be experiencing “this chaos” spurred by the Chinese coronavirus if the “rightful president” Hillary Clinton were in office.

“listen my wonderful lady we blew it this country hangs its head in shame you are our rightful President and none of this chaos would be happening under your watch, thank you for standing up, still,” Sandra Bernhard said in response from a sarcastic tweet from Clinton, directed to President Trump.

“I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me spell it out,” the actor perhaps best known for her role on Rosanne said, listing a swath of proposals that need to take place, from quarantines to cancellations — both of which are taking place. Bernhard also placed “giving a damn” on the list.

Trump declared a national emergency over the virus on Friday — a move following his signing of an $8.3 billion emergency funding package last week.

As Breitbart News reported:

With this declaration, the president now has access to tens of billions of dollars to handle the crisis. He promised to provide Americans with the resources needed to fight the virus and survive its punishing economic effects. “No resources will be spared,” he said. “Nothing whatsoever.” The president appeared with Vice President Mike Pence plus top health officials and corporate executives, demonstrating his commitment to both a private and public response to help fight the virus. The president detailed his response at a critical moment of his presidency. Public concern about the virus is universal, as corporate America rapidly canceled conferences, sporting events, and large gatherings of people.

Trump added that we will “turn the corner” on this virus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) provided an update on the coronavirus and the House Democrats’ economic relief package on Friday but did not mention the president once.