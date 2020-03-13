Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon Shows Suspend Production in Response to Coronavirus

Late-night shows including those of NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have announced they will shut down production in the wake of the Coronavirus.

Both The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night, with Seth Meyers, will suspend taping at least through the end of the month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The shows were already set to go on a break on March 23, but a replacement taping could be scheduled as soon as March 30. No official announcement has been made for scheduling. But NBC said it will continue to monitor the situation.

CBS has also made a move with its Late Show with Stephen Colbert, taping its Thursday episode without an audience. Other shows have also made adjustments over coronavirus fears.

Joy Behar, the radical left-wing co-host of ABC’s The View, is reportedly taking a leave of absence over the virus.

Movie premiers, such as Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, and New Mutants, have been put off to avoid exposing audiences to possible exposure.

Others are taking precautions, as well. Broadway is also taking measures by cancelling all shows for a month. The Metropolitan Opera, the Museum of Art, and Carnegie Hall cancelled performances. Disneyland has shuttered over the virus. And even concerts from pop stars like Billie Ellish are shutting down.

