Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update: ‘There Is No Crying in Baseball’

Acting couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have provided an update from their coronavirus isolation in Australia, telling the world that they are taking things one day at a time after being recently diagnosed with the virus. They also reminded their social media followers that “there is no crying in baseball.”

Tom Hanks posted a picture of himself and Rita Wilson to his Instagram account on Friday. “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he wrote.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

The two-time Oscar-winning actor concluded with a quote from his movie A League of Their Own.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote.

The couple announced earlier this week via Instagram they were diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks said that the couple had felt unwell, experiencing fatigue, some body aches, and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote.

Hanks, 63, is in Australia to shoot a biopic of Elvis Presley directed by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Their son, the rapper known as Chet Hanks, posted a bizarre Instagram video on Thursday in which he appeared shirtless and reassured his followers that his parents were doing fine.

“They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously but I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about,” Chet Hanks said.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement that the Elvis Presley movie is in pre-production and that the studio is taking “precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19,” the studio spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com