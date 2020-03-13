Tom Hanks’ Son Chet: ‘My Parents Got Coronavirus,’ But ‘They’re Not Trippin'”

Tom Hanks’ son Chester “Chet” Hanks announced on Thursday via his Instagram profile that his parents are both infected with the coronavirus, but that “both are fine” and “they’re not trippin’.”

“What’s up, everyone? Um, yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy, um, they’re both down in Australia, right now, because my dad was shooting a movie down there, um, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine,” Chet Hanks said.

“They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously but I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about,” Chet Hanks continued. “I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes, but um, I think it’s all gonna be alright, but I appreciate it and just everybody stays safe out there. Much love.”

On Wednesday, Tom Hanks released a statement via Twitter confirming that he and his wife Rita had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia filming a biopic about Elvis Presley.

Both Tom and Rita Hanks canceled a scheduled television interview in Sydney, Australia, following their shared diagnosis.

Warner Bros. told the Hollywood Reporter, “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Tom Hanks took to Twitter late Thursday night with an update and his and his wife’s health.

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he said. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

