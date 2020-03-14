Watch: Thousands Attend Rapper Post Malone’s Concert amid Coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Post Malone backed by Sublime With Rome headlines Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour In New York City (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light

Thousands of fans flocked to Denver’s Pepsi Center on Thursday to attend rapper Post Malone’s concert, amid growing fears of a global coronavirus pandemic.

The Circles singer did not cancel his concert at the 18,000-capacity Pepsi Center on Thursday, despite Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declaring a local state of emergency in the city that same day. Nine people in Denver were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus at the time of his emergency declaration. Meanwhile, officials across the country were banning large gatherings as a means to quell the spread of the virus.

Video from the event shows what appears to be thousands of people attending the show.

The concert came as major organizations — NBA, NCAA, NHL, and MLB — moved to postpone their seasons and events. Even Disney, the “Happiest Place on Earth,” announced plans to shut down as coronavirus fears fester.

“I’m not too worried about it,” concert-attendee Gabriella Masseran told local outlet KDVR. “I’m just trying to live my life. I’m not going to be scared of something that I don’t really have to be scared of.”

“You can’t have the coronavirus destroy your whole life. Go out, have fun. Live every day like it’s your last,” another fan, Madeline Merritt, said.

Post Malone has since suspended his tour. The Pepsi Center also announced that country singer Blake Shelton will not hold his previously scheduled concert at the arena on March 14th.

Singer Celine Dion is also postponing her March 24 show at the Pepsi Center.

