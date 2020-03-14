Watch: Thousands Attend Rapper Post Malone’s Concert amid Coronavirus

Thousands of fans flocked to Denver’s Pepsi Center on Thursday to attend rapper Post Malone’s concert, amid growing fears of a global coronavirus pandemic.

The Circles singer did not cancel his concert at the 18,000-capacity Pepsi Center on Thursday, despite Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declaring a local state of emergency in the city that same day. Nine people in Denver were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus at the time of his emergency declaration. Meanwhile, officials across the country were banning large gatherings as a means to quell the spread of the virus.

Video from the event shows what appears to be thousands of people attending the show.

Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled. We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor venue websites & social media channels regarding any updates to upcoming events. — Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 12, 2020

Getting more video from inside @pepsicenter. Thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out… it’s packed. So much for social distancing. #9News pic.twitter.com/8uPbHN0lEi — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) March 13, 2020

The concert came as major organizations — NBA, NCAA, NHL, and MLB — moved to postpone their seasons and events. Even Disney, the “Happiest Place on Earth,” announced plans to shut down as coronavirus fears fester.

“I’m not too worried about it,” concert-attendee Gabriella Masseran told local outlet KDVR. “I’m just trying to live my life. I’m not going to be scared of something that I don’t really have to be scared of.”

“You can’t have the coronavirus destroy your whole life. Go out, have fun. Live every day like it’s your last,” another fan, Madeline Merritt, said.

Post Malone has since suspended his tour. The Pepsi Center also announced that country singer Blake Shelton will not hold his previously scheduled concert at the arena on March 14th.

Blake Shelton's Denver show on March 14th has been postponed. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase. https://t.co/AyGhnqJGGz — Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 12, 2020

Singer Celine Dion is also postponing her March 24 show at the Pepsi Center.