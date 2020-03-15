Actor Bradley Whitford: GOP’s Cultish Insanity Might Very Well Kill Us All

Actor Bradley Whitford says the “cultish insanity” of President Donald Trump and Republicans who support him “might very well kill us all” as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across America.

The White House has stepped up its efforts against the pandemic in recent days. On Friday evening, President Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe, pledging additional funding, and launching a new federal coordinator to oversee testing.

However, many figures across the political spectrum have been critical of the administration’s response to the pandemic. One loud Hollywood leftist most unimpressed was Whitford, who accused Trump of getting every decision wrong.

“In our most harrowing moment, [Donald Trump] has gotten everything wrong,” the West Wing star said.

Whitford went on to say that Trump and his supporters are merely “racist science deniers” whose actions could get the whole country killed.

“This is a moment to reflect upon the fact that [Donald Trump and his enabling GOP are racist science deniers whose cultish insanity might very well kill us all,” Whitford said.

The 60-year-old actor regularly uses his Twitter feed to rant and rave about politics and bash conservatives and Trump. In January, he responded to an escalation of tensions with Iran by suggesting that the children of Republican politicians replace U.S. military forces and be placed into combat.

Last October, Whitford also declared Trump to be a “charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin,” despite the Mueller report effectively exonerating him of collusion with Russia. The actor also provided no evidence for his other claims.

