Watch: Katy Perry Shares Video of Italians on Coronavirus Lockdown Singing Her Hit Song ‘Roar’

Pop star Katy Perry shared video over the weekend of Italians on lockdown due to the coronavirus singing her hit song “Roar” from their homes, while the streets of their cities remain barren.

These beautiful moments, many of which are caught on video, have been sparking up in cities and villages across the country, and then posted to social media where they go viral. In one video recently posted to Twitter, Italians can be heard singing “Roar” by Katy Perry from their windows. While the video clip is short — 20 seconds — the moment is powerful and the Grammy-winning singer took notice and shared it with her 108 million followers.

Watch below:

You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. ♥️🇹 https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

“Cause I am a champion, and you’re gonna hear me roar,” can be heard echoing through the streets of an Italian neighborhood due to the singing in unison from Italians on lockdown in their houses.

“You cannot break the human spirit,” said Katy Perry, reacting to the video. “We are one in this.”

Italians under self-quarantine in their homes have been singing together from their windows and balconies in cities across the country.

In another short but powerful video clip from Sicily, Italians can be seen standing on their balconies, singing and playing instruments together.

Watch below:

Last week, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced that he was expanding travel restrictions to cover the entire country in an attempt to stop the virus from continuing to proliferate throughout the nation.

Italians must now fill out paperwork in order to leave their own homes to perform commonplace tasks, such as buying groceries or visiting the hospital, while the Italian government scrambles to come up with enough ventilators and hospital beds for the overwhelmed healthcare facilities across the nation.

On Friday, Italy’s Civil Protection said that a startling 250 people have died in Italy due to the Wuhan virus in just 24 hours alone, bringing the nation’s death toll to 1,266.

As of Saturday, newly released data shows that Italy has now suffered a total of 1,441 deaths and 21,157 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide.

