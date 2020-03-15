Video: Thousands Flock to Rock Band Stereophonics U.K. Concert Amid Coronavirus

British rock band Stereophonics shared videos from a packed concert they performed on Saturday night in Cardiff, U.K. The band retweeted posts of people criticizing them for playing to thousands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Cardiff in beautiful voice tonight!” the band said over the weekend.

“8 trucks, 4 busses, 70 crew, 26 shows done 3 to go! Thank you to all who have come to see us. See you in Manchester and Cardiff!” the rockers said on Friday of the crew that helped put on the United Kingdom concert.

8 trucks, 4 busses, 70 crew, 26 shows done 3 to go! Thank you to all who have come to see us. See you in Manchester and Cardiff! #stereophonics #kind2020tour pic.twitter.com/8lcjMTUcd3 — stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 13, 2020

Watch below:

Loading in at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/C0QgpdpjnU — stereophonics (@stereophonics) March 14, 2020

The rock band also performed in Manchester, London, and Glasglow as part of their 2020 European tour promoting their latest album, “Kind.”

Various verified Twitter users accused Stereophonics of placing their fans in danger for performing their scheduled concerts.

“Imagine dying/killing your granny because you went and got sweaty at a Stereophonics gig,” one user said.

“These images will come back to haunt @stereophonics and everyone involved in this obscenely ill-timed tour.” another said.

Imagine dying/killing your granny because you went and got sweaty at a Stereophonics gig #properindieforthelads https://t.co/7trHMsTAvH — Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) March 15, 2020

These images will come back to haunt @stereophonics and everyone involved in this obscenely ill-timed tour. https://t.co/8VLCXtud7w — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 15, 2020

I hope all that money helps ease your conscience. This is so unbelievably irresponsible at a time of the worst public health crisis the country has ever seen. — Vonny LeClerc (@vonny_bravo) March 15, 2020

The band’s management declined to comment when invited to by WalesOnline.

WalesOnline noted that Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, the venue hosting the band’s most recent concert, said via statement, “at this time, all shows and events are going ahead as planned.”

The rockers will perform again in Cardiff on Sunday, with tickets for the event being sold out.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.