Video: Thousands Flock to Rock Band Stereophonics U.K. Concert Amid Coronavirus

A member of British band Stereophonics performs during the the second Day of the Corona Capital Music Fest at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, on October 13, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ALFREDO ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
British rock band Stereophonics shared videos from a packed concert they performed on Saturday night in Cardiff, U.K. The band retweeted posts of people criticizing them for playing to thousands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Cardiff in beautiful voice tonight!” the band said over the weekend.

“8 trucks, 4 busses, 70 crew, 26 shows done 3 to go! Thank you to all who have come to see us. See you in Manchester and Cardiff!” the rockers said on Friday of the crew that helped put on the United Kingdom concert.

The rock band also performed in Manchester, London, and Glasglow as part of their 2020 European tour promoting their latest album, “Kind.”

Various verified Twitter users accused Stereophonics of placing their fans in danger for performing their scheduled concerts.

“Imagine dying/killing your granny because you went and got sweaty at a Stereophonics gig,” one user said.

“These images will come back to haunt @stereophonics and everyone involved in this obscenely ill-timed tour.” another said.

The band’s management declined to comment when invited to by WalesOnline.

WalesOnline noted that Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, the venue hosting the band’s most recent concert, said via statement, “at this time, all shows and events are going ahead as planned.”

The rockers will perform again in Cardiff on Sunday, with tickets for the event being sold out.

