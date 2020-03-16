Actor Chris Evans Lectures Trump over Coronavirus: ‘America Wants Leadership’

Captain America star Chris Evans saves lives in movies and now he’s blasting President Donald Trump over a recent coronavirus press conference, suggesting that the president failed to show real leadership when he left Vice President Pence and health officials to answer questions from the press.

The president’s exit from Sunday’s press conference prompted Chris Evans to lash out on social media. “The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question,” the Knives Out tweeted. “America wants answers. America wants leadership.”

The actor added: “America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking.”

The Hollywood actor was reacting to a White House press conference on Sunday when President Trump urged Americans to remain calm and avoid panic purchasing. “There’s no need for anybody in the country to hoard essential food supplies,” the president said.

President Trump also said he had met with leaders from companies including Target and Costco. “They have asked me to say, ‘Could you buy a little bit less please?’” he said. “I thought I would never hear that from a retailer.”

After his remarks, President Trump handed over the press conference to Vice President Mike Pence, who delved into greater depth about the federal government’s response to the global pandemic.

Last month, President Trump named the vice president to coordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus.

The vehemently anti-Trump Chris Evans suggested last year that he was willing to alienate half his audience in order to take a political stand against the president.

“You don’t want to alienate half your audience,” Evans told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I’d be disappointed in myself if I didn’t speak up. Especially for fear of some monetary repercussion or career damage — that just feels really gross to me.”

