‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Accuses CNN of Trafficking in Fear With Its Coronavirus Coverage

In a rare break from liberal Hollywood groupthink, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz has slammed CNN for its coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the cable news network is trafficking in fear.

David Boreanaz tweeted out his disdain for CNN on Sunday. “Fear kills the immune system. Watching @cnn will distroy [sic] you,” the actor wrote.

Fear kills the immune system. Watching @cnn will distroy you. — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) March 15, 2020

Boreanaz currently stars in CBS’ SEAL Team playing the leader of Bravo Team, a sub-unit of SEAL Team Six, as it engages in high-risk missions throughout the world. The dramatic series is in its third season.

The actor announced last week that the network has suspended production on the series due to the coronavirus.

Today CBS shut the show down as we were completing Epp., 21 and 22., because of the corona virus. It was a great season and i want to thank all the fans, CBS and crew! — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) March 14, 2020

Prior to SEAL Team, Boreanaz starred in Fox’s hit forensic series Bones for 12 seasons. He also starred in the WB series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

While his political affiliations remain unclear, Boreanaz has suggested in the past that he is no fan of Hillary Clinton.

I don't know what's worse Hillary Clinton running for President or Coachella updates . — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) April 13, 2015

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com