‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hollywood actor Kristofer Hivju, best known as the fan favorite character Tormund on HBO’s Game of Thrones, became the latest celebrity on Monday to test positive for the coronavirus.

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju said in a lengthy Instragram post, telling fans that he’s self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

“My [family] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” Hivju said. “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Hivju was set to appear in season two of Netflix’s popular series The Witcher but the streamer announced this week that filming, which had begun in the United Kingdom, has reportedly been halted over the coronavirus.

On Monday, actor Idris Elba announced that he has contracted the Chinese coronavirus.

“I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba said in a video message with details about his condition. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

Last week, veteran actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, revealed that they had both tested positive for the coronavirus. The pair was in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. On Monday, they left a Queensland hospital and are now staying at a rented home in Australia.

Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko said on Monday that she has also contracted the coronavirus.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson