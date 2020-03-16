Actress Hillary Duff Blasts ‘Millenial A**holes’ for Not Self-Isolating

Actress Hillary Duff blasted “millennial assholes” over what she called their disregard for the coronavirus, accusing them of selfishly choosing to party rather than avoiding public contagion.

In a story posted to her Instagram this weekend, the Lizzie McGuire star urged her followers to “go home” as a precaution against the coronavirus, which has gripped nations around the world in a state of emergency.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out partying: go home,” Duff said, pleading with them to “stop killing old people.”

Duff also asked her follows for recommendations for television shows that she can watch while at home with her husband and two children.

“Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind. It was amazing,” she said. “What are we going to do? I’m not excited about anything right now. Do we dare watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again? Maybe? May be stuck at home that long.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has released a variety of guidelines urging people on how to avoid contagion of the virus, which has now affected 175,000 worldwide.

As noted by Duff, some of the agency’s most important advice includes close contact with people who are sick, wearing a face mask in public, avoiding all non-essential social activity, and putting distance between yourself and other people in communities where the virus is spreading.

