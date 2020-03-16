Kid Rock Keeps Nashville Bar Open Amid Coronavirus, Despite Mayor’s Order to Close

Kid Rock’s Nashville bar will remain open despite orders by the city mayor to close or limit the number of customers at public gathering places.

On Sunday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper led an emergency meeting of the Metro Nashville Board of Health. After the meeting, Cooper called for restaurants and similar businesses to serve only at 50 percent capacity or to allow no more than 100 customers through the doors.

But Rock’s bar partner, Steve Smith, said he will not follow the city’s edicts, calling it “unconstitutional,” according to popculture.com.

Smith, who also owns The Diner and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, said he would only follow Cooper’s advice if such a policy were to be handed down by state officials.

“Unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses,” Smith said. “We are compassionate with those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who are helping manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the outbreak. However, a Tootsie’s patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history.”

JUST IN: Several bars on Lower Broadway, including popular Tootsies, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s bar, will remain OPEN after Nashville mayor asked them to close over #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LfGJ1ZfzoU — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2020

The mayor, who is a Democrat, jumped in with his city-wide shut down after an upset Twitter user posted a photo of a Nashville bar teeming with customers.

“While the rest of us are trying to be responsible in our homes and get this s— over with, THIS?!” the tweet read. “Broadway, you aren’t a hero for staying open.”

While the rest of us are trying to be responsible in our homes and get this shit over with, THIS?! Broadway, you aren’t a hero for staying open. https://t.co/XUqehVhUeR — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 15, 2020

