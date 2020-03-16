Olga Kurylenko, Bond Girl in ‘Quantum of Solace,’ Reveals She Has Coronavirus

Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has coronavirus, saying that she tested positive for the virus and has been ill for nearly a week.

The Ukranian-born actress made the revelation via Instagram, telling her followers that she is currently isolated at her home.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” Kurylenko wrote. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko played a Bond girl opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 movie Quantum of Solace. Her other prominent movies include Seven Psychopaths, The Death of Stalin, and Terrence Malick’s To the Wonder.

Aside from Quantum of Solace, Kurylenko’s biggest Hollywood title to date is the 2013 science fiction movie Oblivion, starring Tom Cruise. More recently, she has spent more time acting in European films in France and Great Britain. Prior to acting, she worked as a model in Paris and graced the covers of such prominent fashion magazines as Vogue and Elle.

She is the latest prominent actor to reveal a coronavirus diagnosis. Acting couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said last week that they were diagnosed with the virus in Australia.

