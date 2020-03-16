Rob Reiner: Trump Must be Removed to Allow Us to Heal from Coronavirus

Director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner claimed Monday that President Donald Trump must be removed from office in order for the United States to defeat the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

“We will get through this. But unfortunately not with the help of this President,” Reiner, one of the president’s most outspoken Hollywood critics, wrote on Twitter. “First he must be removed from the public square to let competent experts take over, then he must be removed from office to allow US to heal.”

Rob Reiner is the least entertainer to attack President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus. On Friday, several stars took aim at the president’s rose garden press conference in which he announced more measures to combat the deadly outbreak.

“No one is more repulsed by Trump than I (except for those subjected to seeing him naked) but this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false,” tweeted songwriter Richard Marx. “He said Dems’ claim he didn’t respond to it appropriately was a hoax. Turns out they were still right.”

Once Upon a Time in Venice star Adam Goldberg branded the briefing a “motherfucking campaign ad.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler labeled the president a “moron” over his speech.

“Trump is holding a press conf about corona yet is unable to answer any real questions on the matter, and then turns it over to pence, who then praises trump for what a great job he’s been doing,” she tweeted. “How stupid do we have to be before we get rid of this moron. Not a question.”

Producer Judd Apatow tweeted: “Trump has to always frame it as us smarter than other countries when we have been awful and he is a liar. He never speaks about how we are in this together – the entire world.”

President Trump told a group of governors Monday to seek out respirators on their own to help people infected with the coronavirus instead of waiting for the federal government.

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment – – try getting it yourselves,” Trump told the governors during a conference call, a recording of which The New York Times obtained. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

Earlier, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the White House is considering financial aid to the airline industry and a payroll tax cut for Americans. He also urged calm among investors after another shaky open on Wall Street Monday.

Trump participated in an emergency video conference call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain to address stabilizing global economies.

The UPI contributed to this report.