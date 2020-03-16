Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Among Hollywood Celebs Demanding People Stay Home over Coronavirus

Several celebrities, including actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and pop star Ariana Grande, are demanding people to limit outside activities and stay home amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, with the “7 rings” singer and prolific donut-licker bluntly telling her 72 million followers that “your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait.”

Figures across the entertainment industry are posting PSAs to their social media accounts as America continues to brace for what could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grande blasted those in her generation who are taking the situation lightly, telling them that they sound “stupid and privileged.”

“like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise,” the Grammy-award winner, who came under fire for her own careless hygienic habits of licking a donut on an exposed tray at a California donut shop in 2015, added.

Former Disney Channel star Hillary Duff delivered a pointed statement to the younger generation as well.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out partying: go home,” she said in an Instagram video. “Stop killing old people please.”

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” Schwarzenegger posted alongside a video featuring his mini pony and donkey, Whiskey and Lulu.

“Hi folks. Please stay home for the next couple weeks if you are able to and practice social distancing,” model Emily Ratajkowski urged.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” Lady Gaga told her 40 million Instagram followers.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it,” she continued. “I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Pop superstar Taylor Swift also told her followers that “this is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”

“It’s a really scary time,” she continued, telling her followers that “we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated guidance on Sunday, recommending people to cancel or postpone gatherings or events of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks.